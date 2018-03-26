Remembering Our Fallen National Monument Coming to Britt

From April 26th to the 29th, a traveling monument will make its way into Britt that symbolizes the women and men who died for the United States during the post 9/11 era. It is called the Remembering Our Fallen National Monument and the City of Britt will be the first Iowa city to host it. The Tribute Towers Memorial, much like its counterpart The Vietnam Wall Memorial which found its way into Forest City during Operation LZ two years ago, will have a motorcycle motorcade welcoming it to town.

The monument will have both military and personal photos of all those lost during the post 9/11 era involved in the War on Terrorism.