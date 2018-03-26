Lynn R. Benson, 64, of Ventura died Friday, March 23, 2018 at the Muse Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City.
Memorial services will be held 11:00 A.M., Saturday, March 31, 2018 at Cataldo Schott Funeral Chapel, 505 North Clark St. Forest City, Iowa 50436 with Pastor Rod Hopp of Immanuel Lutheran Church officiating.
A gathering of friends and family will be held one hour prior to the services at the funeral home on Saturday.
The family invites everyone to join them for a Celebration of Lynn’s life that will be held from 2:00 – 4:00 P.M. Saturday at the Ventura Community Center in Ventura, Iowa.
Cataldo Schott Funeral Home
505 North Clark St.
Forest City, Iowa 50436
641-585-2685