Lynn R. Benson

March 26, 2018 Ann Finer Community, Obituaries Comments Off on Lynn R. Benson

Lynn R. Benson, 64, of Ventura died Friday, March 23, 2018 at the Muse Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City.

Memorial services will be held 11:00 A.M., Saturday, March 31, 2018 at Cataldo Schott Funeral Chapel, 505 North Clark St. Forest City, Iowa 50436 with Pastor Rod Hopp of Immanuel Lutheran Church officiating.

A gathering of friends and family will be held one hour prior to the services at the funeral home on Saturday.

The family invites everyone to join them for a Celebration of Lynn’s life that will be held from 2:00 – 4:00 P.M. Saturday at the Ventura Community Center in Ventura, Iowa.

