Hancock County Supervisors Remain Busy with Drainage

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors spent a few hours Monday in adjourned session discussing mostly drainage business. The board is reclassifying the facilities of a few drainage districts in Hancock County – DD #10 Laterals 2F and 2G east of Wesley; DD #1 & 2 East Main Lateral 6 northeast of Britt, Joint Drain #70-147 shared with Wright County; and Joint Drain #37-39 shared with Winnebago County. Supervisor Jerry Tlach explains the need for drainage district reclassification.

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors appointed two local residents, Jon Hollatz and Tim Grove, to serve as commissioners of these reclassification procedures. Tlach tells about the reclassification process involved.

In other drainage business: the Hancock County Board of Supervisors held a videoconference with Wright and Franklin Counties to consider bids of the proposed ditch clean-out work for Tri-Joint Drain #49-1-125. Tlach tells what was decided.