Hancock County Board To Review Spring Drainage Projects

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet today to first consider the appointment of commissioners to reclassify the facilities of Drainage District 10 Laterals 2F and 2G. The they will consider the appointment of commissioners to reclassify Drainage Districts 1 and 2 East Main Lateral 6. Another commissioner may be appointed to reclassify the facilities of Joint Drainage District 70-147. Another commissioner may be appointed to reclassify facilities in Joint Drainage District 37-39.

In other drainage matters, the board will hold a teleconference with Ivan Droessler of ISG to direct the engineer to prepare a change order for the entrance culverts and rodent guards for Drainage District 1 and 2 West Main Lateral 24 and Drainage District 38 Main A. A tile investigation may be authorized for Drainage District 43 Lateral 1. Outlet 114 of Drainage District 1 and 2 may be surveyed in order so that a cleanout can be performed.

The board may hold a video conference with Wright and Franklin County Supervisory Boards to consider bids and award a contract for the Tri Joint Drainage District 49-1-125.

The board will hold a teleconference meeting with Kent Rode of Bolton and Menck in order to set dates and times for two informational meetings with land owners. The first will be for Drainage District 18 and the other for Drainage District 1 and 2 South Main.

The board will also look at lawn maintenance for the Duncan Heights property and set a possible date and time to consider bids.