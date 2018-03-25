SUNDAY TALK: Gassman on the Week at the Capitol

This week has been a very busy week at the Capitol. Here are some of the things we have been working on.

Budget Adjustments:

This bill, SF2117, worked to deappropriate funding for different areas of the budget. Last spring we set the budget for FY18 based on a revenue estimating conference from December of 2016. The estimate of ongoing income was more than the actual amount we are going to receive. Consequently, we budgeted more than we will take in. We are going to adjust our budget by about 35 million. That boils down to telling some entities that the funds we said we are going to send for FY18 will be less; this is where the term deappropriate comes from. Some entities such as k-12 schools will be held harmless in this process.

Fetal Tissue/Heartbeat Bill:

The Fetal Tissue and Heartbeat bill has been passed out of the Senate and passed out of both committees necessary to be brought to the House floor. I am hoping we can find the votes to pass this in the House in order to stop the sale of fetal tissue and abortions post heartbeat. There was a public hearing at the Iowa Capitol about this bill on March 20, 2018 where several citizens testified to what they think about this bill. A few testimonies stuck out to me, a few Planned Parenthood abortionists spoke about the abortions that they performed. Several women who have had a prior abortion came to say that they have never been the same since their abortion. One woman’s testimony was very powerful in my mind. She shared how she had been raped and how she would never have aborted her baby even though the baby was conceived via trauma. I believe that a heartbeat signals life; when an individual is declared dead they no longer have a heartbeat. I have received thousands of emails over this bill and how you would like me to support this bill and I will always choose life. There is still time to contact legislators and ask for support on this bill.

Bills Passed:

HF2464:

This bill increased the amount that the Department of Natural Resources can charge for the cleanup of contaminated land. The DNR has found that the $7,500 limit was not adequate enough to pay for the cost of cleaning up contaminated land. This bill raises the limit that can be spent on wasteland cleanup from $7,500 to $25,000. I believe that this is a good bill and will help to expand DNR voluntary land recycling.

HF2434:

HF2434 was a national legislative push made by AARP. The Care Act requires hospitals to designate a caregiver for each patient and provide aftercare assistance instructions to the caregiver prior to discharging the patient from the hospital. I think that this is good legislation. This will protect individuals from getting hurt/sick post-hospitalization because of the help received by the caregiver. We are thinking that if the care of someone discharged from a hospital is spelled out and followed through there will be less readmission. Most hospitals do a good job of this already.

SF2364:

The School Security Plans bill passed out of both the House and Senate. This bill required school districts and nonpublic schools to develop security plans for response to natural disasters and active shooter scenarios. The plans should be set in place by June 30, 2019 and should include recommendations from the Department of Education, local emergency management, and local law enforcement.

SF220:

The Automated Traffic Enforcement Systems bill gives local authority control of choosing to use automated traffic enforcement systems. I voted on an amendment to ban traffic cameras because I believe that everyone should have the right to meet their accuser and you do not get that right of liberty in a traffic camera situation. Because the ban did not pass, I did vote for this bill without the ban amendment because if we are going to have the traffic cameras I do believe there should be restrictions to their use.

HF2463:

The Workforce Housing Tax Credits bill provides tax incentives to applicants who complete certain qualifying housing projects. The credits are capped at $20 million a year with $5 million of that amount being reserved solely for SMALL CITIES. The previous eligibility of a small city did not include a city that was part of the 11 most populous counties, but the new amendment adds cities that are only partially located in one of the 11 most populated counties. I believe that this bill is a good economic development idea and can help to expand our small towns.

Thank you for the opportunity to serve the 7th district in the House. As we move forward, I welcome your feedback and discussion on any topic of interest.

Sincerely, Rep. Tedd Gassman