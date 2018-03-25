Immigration Initiative Puts Immigrant Communities on Edge

Senate File 481 was introduced by Rep. Steve Holt in response to a resolution passed by the city council in Iowa City. The council’s directive said the city police department should not assist Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers in the performance of their duties, except in cases involving public safety.

Berenice Nava Romero with the American Friends Service Committee said the proposed legislation has Iowa’s immigrant communities on edge.

The bill states that any person already in custody could be held indefinitely, if requested by ICE – even if that person is not being charged with a crime. The law also would give any citizen the right to file a complaint with the Iowa Attorney General’s Office if they believe a municipality is not fully enforcing federal immigration laws.

Romero said Iowa immigrants are being made to feel unwelcome.

Latinos and Hispanics make up 6 percent of Iowa’s population. At a hearing last week, Iowa House Republicans invited clerks who don’t normally attend such meetings to occupy seats in the chamber so opponents of the bill could not testify. Romero said she believes that’s because only one group supports the legislation, while 78 other groups – including the Iowa Police Chiefs Association,` oppose it.

According to the Associated Press, Gov. Kim Reynolds “has indicated support” for signing the bill if it is approved by the Legislature.