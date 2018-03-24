Local Teachers May Undergo Suicide Prevention Strategy Training

Suicide is the third-leading cause of death among kids between the ages of 10 and 14. It’s the second-leading cause of death for people between the ages of 15 and 34.

That’s Representative Tom Moore of Griswold, a retired teacher. A bill that cleared the legislature this week directs Iowa schools to adopt suicide prevention strategies. Teachers and other school staff are to undergo at least one hour of training every year so they may better recognize “toxic stress” and other signs of depression that may lead to suicide.

The bill emphasizes that educators should be trained to identify a traumatic event in a student’s life that may have a lasting, negative effect on the student’s well-being. Representative Ras Smith of Waterloo says helping teachers recognize toxic stress in their students is a great step forward.

Representative Moore says teachers aren’t being called upon to be counselors, just to be on the look-out for signs their students may need help from a health care professional.

Representative Timi Brown-Powers of Waterloo says 433 people died of suicide in Iowa last year.

The bill won unanimous approval in both the House and Senate and the governor is expected to sign the bill into law.