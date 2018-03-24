Winter Storm May Bury the Area in a Foot of Snow

There may be a few songbirds chirping, but the sounds of spring will soon be overtaken with the scrape of metal shovels on concrete and the drone of snow-blowers. Before long, this first weekend of spring will look much more like mid-winter. Meteorologist Jeff Johnson, at the National Weather Service, says heavy snow is in the forecast for wide sections of Iowa.

That warning runs into midday today. Much of Iowa will see at least some snow, but some areas will see eight to ten inches, likely between Mason City and Waterloo, with six to 12 inches forecast for Forest City. Lake Mills, Thompson, Buffalo Center, and Garner. Britt, Kanawha, and Corwith may see up to 11 inches.

Depending on the timing of the storm’s arrival, some areas of the state could be nearly a foot-deep in snow quite rapidly and power outages are a possibility.

The first day of spring was this past Tuesday, but it hasn’t felt very spring like this week. Johnson predicts that won’t be changing anytime soon.

This may not be the last snowstorm of the season, either. He says snow isn’t unusual in Iowa well into April. Keep close tabs on the changing forecast at weather.gov.