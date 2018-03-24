Chinese Soybean Trade Mission Ends With More Questions

Leaders of the Iowa Soybean Association are wrapping up a week-long trade mission in China. Grant Kimberley, the association’s market development director, says the Chinese have a huge appetite for soybeans. Last year, Kimberley says total Chinese imports of soybeans hit a record 93.5 million metric tons, much of that coming from the United States.

In the next marketing year, that’s projected to reach 100-million metric tons. Iowa Soybean Association CEO Kirk Leeds says there’s a lot of concern over possible retaliation by China in reaction to tariffs being imposed by the Trump administration on steel and aluminum.

The association’s president-elect, Lindsay Greiner, a farmer from Keota, says both Chinese and U. S. officials want a positive resolution.

Leeds says both countries have legitimate concerns over trade and it’s in everyone’s best interests to sit down, reasonably discuss those and come to a positive conclusion.