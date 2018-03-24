SATURDAY MORNING FISHING REPORT: Northern Pike Beginning to Pick Up

This weekly fishing report is compiled from information gathered from local bait shops, angler creel surveys and county and state parks staff. For current information, contact the district fisheries office at the phone number listed at the end of each district report.

NORTHWEST

Black Hawk Lake

Town Bay is open. The east basin is ice free. Bluegill – Fair: Use waxworms and crawlers fished under a bobber from the floating dock and along Ice House Point shoreline. Black Crappie – Fair: Catch crappie from the floating dock in Town Bay and along Ice House Point shoreline using minnows and crawlers suspended below a bobber.

Brushy Creek Lake

Any remaining ice is unsafe for travel. More reports will be available as we receive them.

Storm Lake (including Little Storm Lake)

Any remaining ice is unsafe for travel. Immediately after ice out is a good time to target channel catfish along shore using cut bait.

A few western Iowa lakes are still partially ice covered. However, open water fishing is occurring on most lakes. More reports will be available as more anglers get out on open water. For more information, contact the Black Hawk District office at 712-657-2638.





Beeds Lake

Ice thickness is 10-13 inches. Bluegill – Fair. Black Crappie – Fair.

Clear Lake

Ice thickness is 12-16 inches. Ice at the accesses has deteriorated; vehicle traffic is not recommended. Yellow Bass – Good: Try near the Baptist camp in the main lake and by the channel in the little lake. Use light tackle and be mobile to stay on fish. The best bite is still at early morning and late afternoon. Walleye – Fair: Try jigging spoons and minnow heads. The best bite is still at early morning and the last hour of light. Black Crappie – Fair.

Crystal Lake

Ice thickness is 12-16 inches. Vehicle traffic is not recommended. Black Crappie – Slow: Use a small jig tipped with spikes near the edge of the dredge cut. Bluegill – Slow: Try a small jig tipped with spikes near the edge of the dredge cut.

Lake Cornelia

Ice fishing not recommended.

Rice Lake

Ice thickness is 12-16 inches. Vehicle traffic is not recommended. Walleye– Slow. Yellow Perch – Slow.

Upper Pine Lake

Ice fishing not recommended.

Winnebago River

Northern Pike are starting to bite. Try fishing the slack water below a dam or where a creek dumps in to the river. Use live chubs or crank baits.

For information on the lakes and rivers in the north central area, contact the Clear Lake Fish and Wildlife office at 641-357-3517.





East Okoboji Lake

Yellow Bass – Good: Yellow bass action continues; best with jigs tipped with wigglers. Fish traditional sites and move often to find active fish. Catch bonus yellow perch and bluegill while fishing for yellow bass.

Five Island Lake

Yellow Bass – Good: Action has picked up, good numbers of fish have been harvested; fish the dredge cuts for the best action. Black Crappie – Good: Incidental catches by yellow bass anglers reflect bonus numbers in the creel.

Ingham Lake

Use caution; thin ice conditions around the aeration system.

Lake Pahoja

Bluegill – Fair: Good numbers of angler acceptable size fish are being harvested with some catfish mixed in the catch.

Lost Island Lake

Yellow Bass – Good: Good numbers of fish are being caught, but sorting is needed; fish the Stoney Point area for the best action. Walleye – Fair: Numbers of fish are reported from Lost Island Lake; change tactics with the changing weather conditions. Yellow Perch – Fair: Some yellow perch and black crappie are being caught by anglers fishing for yellow bass.

Spirit Lake

Yellow Perch – Fair: Reports of yellow perch action on the south east end of the lake. Best action is early morning and evening with a jig tipped with a minnow head. Black Crappie – Fair: Report of crappie and bluegill from the Templar Park area.

Trumbull Lake

Foot traffic only recommended. Yellow Perch – Good: Persistent and patient anglers will be rewarded with good numbers of yellow perch 12 inches and larger in the creel.

West Okoboji Lake

Bluegill – Good: Bluegills continue to be fussy; persistence and patience will be rewarded with good numbers of fish caught. Best activity early is morning and evening. Northern Pike – Good: Tip-up action will improve in the next few weeks with large fish common in the catch.

For more information throughout the week, contact the Spirit Lake Fish Hatchery at 712-336-1840.



NORTHEAST

Cedar River (above Nashua)

Open water fishing is around the corner. Large chunks of free-floating ice are causing hazardous boating conditions. Walleye – Fair: Use a worm hooked in a worm harness fished below the dams. Channel Catfish – Fair: Anglers fishing below dams are catching catfish using a big hook loaded with nightcrawlers.

Decorah District Streams

Catchable trout stocking starts April 2 – check out this year’s trout stream stocking calendar. Plan a trip to your favorite trout stream. Snow melt continues. Better water clarity in the morning turning off color by afternoon. Gravel roads and parking areas are rough and mushy as the frost comes out. Brook Trout – Good: Early morning is a good time to catch a brookie. Use a streamer to mimic minnows or subsurface flies like scuds or pheasant tail nymphs. Brown Trout – Good: Melt water and run-off inputs drive Brown Trout into a feeding frenzy. Use small midge, caddis, or flashy streamer patterns. Rainbow Trout – Good: Catch a post-spawn Rainbow Trout below a riffle. Float a feathered spinner or crankbait past a hungry mouth and hang on.

Lake Hendricks

Ice fishing not recommended.

Lake Meyer

Ice fishing not recommended. Anglers have not been out.

Upper Iowa River (above Decorah)

Upper Iowa is mostly ice-free. Anglers are finding fish below the dams and in deeper holes. Walleye – Fair: Use jigs with twister tails and crankbaits. White Sucker – Fair: Anglers report suckers are starting to hit.

Volga Lake

Ice fishing not recommended. Open water around edges.

Rain Friday night, turning to snow Saturday; snow accumulation is likely. Temperatures in the low 40s for highs, but dipping below freezing at night. Rivers and streams are fishable. Ice covers most lakes, but not safe to walk on.For current fishing information, please call the Decorah Fish Hatchery at 563-382-8324.

Cedar River (Nashua to La Porte City)

Reports of a few walleye being caught on the Cedar River in Black Hawk and Bremer Counties. Anglers have also been successful on northern pike in Black Hawk County. Walleye – Fair: Cast and retrieve a jig and plastic tipped with a minnow; concentrate on areas of deeper open water. Northern Pike – Fair: Float a live chub or shiner under a bobber in slack water areas off of the main current break.

Manchester District Streams

Trout Streams are in excellent condition. Use streamers, jigs, and crankbaits. With spring like temperatures, there have been good afternoon hatches. Brown Trout – Good: Browns can be easier to catch on days where the water color is stained. Rainbow Trout– Slow. Brook Trout – Slow.

Maquoketa River (above Monticello)

There have been a few reports of anglers catching walleye on the Maquoketa River; river levels remain good for walleye angling opportunities. Walleye – Fair: Cast and retrieve a jig and plastic tipped with a minnow; concentrate on areas of deeper open water.

Shell Rock River (Greene to Shell Rock)

There have been a few reports of anglers catching walleye on the Shell Rock River; river levels remain good for walleye angling opportunities. Walleye – Fair: Cast and retrieve a jig and plastic tipped with a minnow; concentrate on areas of deeper open water.

Wapsipinicon River (Tripoli to Troy Mills)

There have been reports of anglers catching walleye on the Wapsipinicon River in Buchanan County. Walleye – Fair: Cast and retrieve a jig and plastic tipped with a minnow; concentrate on areas of deeper open water.

Eastern Iowa rivers are open; open water angling opportunities are available on the Cedar, Shell Rock, Wapsipinicon and Maquoketa. Area trout streams are in excellent condition. Anglers are beginning to catch walleye as the spring walleye spawn approaches. Call the N.E. Iowa district office at 563-927-3276 for more information.

MISSISSIPPI RIVER

Mississippi River Pool 9

River level at Lansing is 8.3 feet and is expected to rise slowly over the next week.Many overwintering fish are still in backwaters, but starting to move out as temperatures warm. Walleye – Good: Walleye are a couple of weeks away from spawning and should be actively feeding. Troll three way rigs with crank baits. Yellow Perch – Good: Perch bite is getting better; many 10+ inch fish are being reported. Sauger – Good: Sauger bite is picking up as fish are in pre spawn feeding mode. Northern Pike – Fair: Pike should be spawning soon, but some nice pike have been caught on live bait.

Mississippi River Pool 10

River level at Lynxville is 15.3 feet and is expected to rise slowly over the next week.

Many overwintering fish are still in backwaters, but starting to move out as temperatures warm. Tailwaters are concentrating a lot of active fish right now. Walleye– Good: Walleye are a couple of weeks away from spawning and the bite is picking up in the tailwaters. Troll three way rigs with crank baits. Yellow Perch – Good: Perch bite is getting better along the shorelines in the tailwaters; many 10+ inch fish are being reported. Sauger – Good: Sauger bite is picking up in the tailwaters as fish are in pre-spawn feeding mode. Northern Pike – Fair: Pike should be spawning soon, but some nice pike have been caught on live bait.

Mississippi River Pool 11

River level at Guttenberg is 6.7 feet is expected to rise slowly over the next week. Many overwintering fish are still in backwaters, but starting to move out as temperatures warm. Tailwaters are concentrating a lot of active fish right now. Walleye – Fair: Walleye are a couple of weeks away from spawning and the bite is picking up in the tailwaters. Troll three way rigs with crank baits. Yellow Perch – Good: Perch bite is getting better along the shorelines in the tailwaters; many 10+ inch fish are being reported. Sauger– Good: Sauger bite is picking up in the tailwaters as fish are in pre-spawn feeding mode. Northern Pike – Fair: Pike should be spawning soon, but some nice pike have been caught on live bait.

Upper Mississippi River levels are slowly starting to rise as the spring thaw continues. Most backwater areas are now free of ice with water temperatures slowly climbing into the lower 40’s. Spring fishing is starting to get better as water temperatures warm up.





Mississippi River Pool 12

Water levels are near stable at 6.5 feet at the Dubuque Lock and the RR bridge is 8.9 feet. This is up a bit from last week. A slight rise in water levels may occur this upcoming week, but it will be fairly stable. Yellow Perch – Slow: A few scattered reports; no big catches yet, but some might be on these elusive fish. Northern Pike – Fair: More and more reports of northern pike being picked up occasionally by tailwater anglers. Some of the melted backwaters also may see some pike angling. Walleye – Fair: Some scattered reports of walleyes being taken in the tailwaters and more along wing dams. Fishing is fair to poor, but could improve with better weather conditions. Some nice slot fish are being reported.

Mississippi River Pool 13

Water levels at Bellevue are 6.5 feet and are stable. This is up a bit from last week. Both Bellevue City ramp and the DNR ramp are open, but but no courtesy dock yet at the DNR ramp. Paddlefish season is now underway. Please review the Paddlefishing regulations. Yellow Perch – Fair: A few scattered catches of sizable perch mostly from the tailwaters. Paddlefish – Fair: Some paddlefish were caught early; fishing has slowed a bit, but pods of Paddlefish could return to the tailwater. Sauger – Fair: Hit or miss. Some good reports of few, but nice sauger. Other reports of people really struggling. Walleye – Fair: Fairly slow fishing, but some nice slot fish are being picked up. Northern Pike – Fair: Tailwater anglers report catching a few northern pike. They will be preparing to spawn soon.

Mississippi River Pool 14

Water levels are falling and are 5.9 feet at Fulton, 10.2 feet at Camanche and 4.8 feet at LeClaire. This is up a bit from last week. Paddlefish season season is underway; please review the Paddlefishing regulations. Ramps are open and ready for use. Paddlefish – Fair: Good fishing seen early in the season; it has slowed greatly, but some fish are still present. Sauger – Fair: Anglers report sauger fishing as scattered, but it could get decent if water levels stabilize. The bite has been spotty all spring. Most anglers are using minnow rigs. Walleye – Fair: Not many being caught, but reports of some very nice sized fish.

Mississippi River Pool 15

Water levels are falling and are 6.8 feet at Rock Island. This is up from last week; conditions should remain favorable for angling this week. Sauger – Fair: Fish are scattered, but some are being reported on jigs and minnow.

River levels are holding near steady throughout the district. Tailwaters are all open for boat launching. Most backwaters are now open water, especially in Pool 13 through 15, but some ice still reported in Pool 12. If you have any angling questions, please contact the Bellevue Fisheries Station 563-872-4976.



SOUTHEAST

Environmental Discovery Park North Pond

The spring trout release will be at 10 a.m. this Friday, March 23. 1000 trout will be released.

Lake Belva Deer

Not much angler activity. It was pretty quiet last weekend with the rain and fog. Largemouth Bass – Slow: A few bass are being caught in deeper water out among the flooded trees.

Lake Darling

Haven’t had enough nice days to get anglers out yet; five inches of wet heavy snow last Saturday didn’t help. Water temperature is in the mid 30’s. Largemouth Bass – Slow: A few small bass are being caught.

Lake Geode

Drained for the renovation project. With the warmer weather, the bottom of the lake will thaw out and get soft again; use caution when walking around on the bottom of the lake.

Lake of the Hills

The spring trout release is this Friday, March 23 at 10:30 a.m. 2000 trout will be released.

Wilson Lake

The spring trout release will be this Friday, March 23rd at noon. 1000 trout will be released.

For more information on the fishing at the above lakes and rivers, contact the Lake Darling Fisheries Office at 319-694-2430.





Cedar River (La Porte City to Cedar Rapids)

Benton County has had the best reports so far. Walleye – Good: Jigs and crankbaits work well. Northern Pike – Fair: Some nice fish are being picked up.

Coralville Reservoir

The lake is at normal spring pool of 679.4 feet. At this level, boating above the Lake Macbride Park ramp is not advised. Channel Catfish – Fair: Some fish have been caught on cut shad or shad guts under the 965/380 bridges and in shallow windblown pockets.

Diamond Lake

The boat dock is always in. No fishing activity has been reported yet. Black Crappie – Fair: Fish jigs over brush piles. Most fish are 8-9 inches.

Iowa Lake (Iowa County)

The water temperature is hovering around 40 degrees. Black Crappie – Fair. Largemouth Bass – Fair.

Lake Macbride

The lake is ice free. Boat docks are in. Fish cleaning stations are not available yet. A few anglers have been out, but no reports are available.

Otter Creek Lake

The boat dock and T-dock at the north end are in. No fishing reports are available.

Pleasant Creek Lake

The lake is still 8 feet low from the restoration project. The main ramp is open and the boat dock is in. Use caution when launching and boating at this water level. A few anglers have been out, but no reports are available.

Terry Trueblood Lake

2000 trout will be stocked here this Saturday, March 24th. You must have a trout stamp to fish for and/or possess trout. Bowfin – Good. Rainbow Trout – Good.

Wapsipinicon River (Troy Mills to Oxford Junction)

Walleye – Fair: A few fish are being caught on jigs below the dams.

For more information, contact the Lake Macbride Fisheries Station at 319-624-3615.





Lake Miami

The lake is ice free.

Lake Sugema

Lake Sugema and Tug Forks are completely free of ice.

Lake Wapello

The lake is free of ice. Use cut bait on the windblown shorelines to catch channel catfish this time of year.

Ottumwa Park Pond South

Trout are scheduled to be stocked this Saturday, March 24th at 11 a.m.

Rathbun Reservoir

The current lake level is 903.44 msl. Normal operating elevation is 904.0 msl. Lake Rathbun has zebra mussels, so make sure to properly drain, clean, and dry equipment before transporting to another water body. The campgrounds are closed. The lake is ice free. Channel Catfish – Fair: Use shad sides or cut bait on the windblown shorelines.

Red Haw Lake

The lake is ice free.

The lakes across the district all have open water. The district includes Mahaska, Lucas, Wayne, Monroe, Appanoose, Wapello, Davis and Van Buren counties. Contact the Rathbun Fish Hatchery at 641-647-2406 with questions about fishing in south central Iowa.

SOUTHWEST

Ada Hayden Heritage Park Lake

Rainbow Trout – Fair: Cast small in-line spinners, spoons, twister tail or tube jigs and live minnows or waxworms under a bobber. Find trout in the north and south sections of the lake; move around to find the schools.

Des Moines River (Saylorville to Red Rock)

Walleye – Fair: It is a good time to fish below the Saylorville and downtown dams. Jigs tipped with twister tails and/or minnows work best. The best walleye fishing will be through April if flows do not get too high. Channel Catfish – Good: Catfishing with dead shad has been good in the river from Saylorville through downtown Des Moines.

Saylorville Reservoir

Channel Catfish – Fair: A good catfishing opportunity is occurring as the catfish feed on winter killed gizzard shad.Fish dead shad under a bobber or on the bottom from the shoreline the wind is blowing into.

For more information on Central Iowa lakes and rivers, contact Andy Otting or Ben Dodd at 515-432-2823.





Farm Creek Lake

Farm Creek Lake will offer good early spring crappie fishing in the upper end as water temperatures warm.

Lake Anita

As water temperatures warm, crappies will move into the pontoon area of the lake.

Lake Manawa

Warm sunny days offer good crappie fishing in the canals. Lake Manawa is also a good destination for early spring catfishing. White Crappie – Slow: A few crappies are being caught in the canals. Warm sunny days are best. Channel Catfish – No Report: Fish the windy shoreline with shad sides or cut bait. Channel catfish in Manawa are all sizes.

Meadow Lake

Meadow has a good population of 10 inch black crappie.

Viking Lake

Find early spring crappies in the campground arm and behind the pontoon area.

There has been little fishing activity this week in the southwest district. Fishing reports will resume once open water angling begins. For more information, contact the Cold Springs office at 712-769-2587.





Green Valley Lake

Largemouth Bass – Slow: Catch largemouth bass up to 19 inches using tube jigs fished along the silt dams.

Summit Lake

Largemouth Bass – Slow: Catch largemouth bass up to 18 inches with tube jigs fished along the HWY 25 causeway.

Lakes in the Mount Ayr district are 100% ice free. Water temperature in most district lakes is about 42 degrees F. Limited fishing activity observed this week. For more information, please call the Mount Ayr Fisheries office at 641-464-3108.