Winter Storm Watch Now Posted for the Area

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for the counties of Winnebago, Worth, Hancock, Cerro Gordo, and Franklin. An early spring storm will bring a variety of weather to the area. Rain will quickly transition to snow during the mid evening hours becoming moderate into the overnight. As Saturday morning approaches, travel may become very difficult with the wet snow making roads and bridges slippery. Anywhere from 4 to 8 inches of snow may accumulate depending on the intensity of the storm in your vicinity. Some locations could receive more while others may get less.

Blowing snow will also become a factor as winds are expected to start out from the east to southeast between 10 to 30 miles per hour. Winds will become more northeast on Saturday, but will still gust as high as 30mph through the day. With the snow falling and the high winds, blizzard like and white out conditions may occur, especially in open areas along roadways. The winds will also help to glaze over roads with sheets of ice. Blowing and drifting snow may cause some piles of snow on roads to develop.

Area officials warn that travel is not recommended during this time frame and some counties could issue towing bans until the storms pass. Cities may invoke emergency snow ordinances which means there is no parking on roads until the storms pass and city road crews have cleared all roads of snow.

The Winter Storm Watch is in effect from 7pm Friday night until Saturday at 1pm.