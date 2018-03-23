Winter Storm Warning Issued for Southern Minnesota

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for the southern Minnesota area including the counties of Freeborn, Fairbault, Waseca, and Blue Earth. The warning will be in effect from 8pm Friday evening to 10am Saturday morning. Snow has developed over the Dakotas overnight and will move into the central and southern portions of Minnesota today and into tonight. Prior to the snow arriving, rain and sleet may fall leading to slippery conditions on roadways.

It is believed at this time that a total of 6 to 10 inches may fall in the southern Minnesota area before the system loses strength close to the Mississippi River. With winds reaching in excess of 40 miles per hour, there may be blowing snow causing white out or blizzard like conditions for travelers. Officials strongly urge that traveling should only be done if necessary. Otherwise, it is not recommended. Winds may pose a danger to high profile vehicles coupled with slippery roads may make travel nearly impossible.

A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather conditions may make travel impossible. Those who must travel should keep an extra flashlight, food, water, a blanket, and a fully charged cell phone in their vehicle for emergency purposes. If you become stranded, never leave your vehicle and call for emergency services. Road conditions can be obtained by calling 511 or going to 511mn.org. Check with kiow.com for further weather conditions.