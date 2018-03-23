Ukulele Orchestra to Appear at NIACC

Dr. Bryan and Alicia Navarette proudly presents The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain, at the North Iowa Community Auditorium on the NIACC campus at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 10th, 2018. This presentation is part of the 2017-2018 Performing Arts and Leadership Series for the 20th Anniversary Season.

The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain has become a global sensation and nothing short of a national treasure in the UK. With a career that spans over 30 years, their rise has been from curiosity to virtuosity, from village hall to Carnegie Hall. Using instruments bought for loose change, The Ukes of GB have performed for the British Royal Family, at the Royal Albert Hall, Sydney Opera House and Glastonbury Festival.

On an ongoing “hand-luggage only” world tour, the Ukes provide pure entertainment, dead-pan British humor and irresistible foot-tapping music. They are the masters of the unexpected, whether re-imaging folk songs, twisting classical music favorites, uncovering quirky versions of rock covers, or playing the performers’ own all-original compositions, they always deliver a virtuosic, twanging, awesome obituary of rock-n-roll and melodious light entertainment featuring only the ‘bonsai guitar’ and a menagerie of voices in a collision of post-punk performance and toe tapping oldies.

For tickets to the show, call the NIACC Box Office at 1-888-466-4222, extension 4188. Tickets may also be purchased online at www.niacc.edu/boxoffice.