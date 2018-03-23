Public Will Meet With Area Legislators Today

Representative Ted Gassman and Senator Dennis Guth will meet with the public today beginning at 9am in Lake Mills and then later in Buffalo Center. The two legislators will discuss issues facing the state and field questions from the public during the two forums. Another forum is scheduled for March 30th from 2:30pm to 3:30pm at Waldorf University in the Salveson Hall Ballroom which will include Representative Ted Baxter.

The forums have a dual purpose. First, to address concerns that the public has over the issues at the state level and the second is to get feedback from the public. The public is invited to attend these free forums. The first will be at The Mills Theater located at 216 W. Main Street in Lake Mills. The second will be at the City Hall in the Heritage Town Center in Buffalo Center beginning at 11am until noon.

Some of the issues that may be discussed include the recent passage of the 1% increase in state supplemental aid to school districts and the proposed termination of backfill money to counties and cities which for the area is over $1 million. Counties may end up increasing residential property taxes by over 6% to compensate for the cut in corporate taxes imposed by the Iowa Legislature.