Old Man Winter Wants One More Shot

By Winnebago and Hancock County Emergency Coordinator Andy Buffington,

Happy 4th day of Spring! With that…here is some information regarding the significant winter storm that is approaching our area. We are in a Winter Storm Warning beginning at 10 p.m. Friday and extending to 1 p.m. Saturday. We can expect around 5 to 7 inches of very heavy, wet snow with some areas seeing higher amounts depending on how the system tracks.

The temps won’t get too far below freezing but far enough for the wet snow to stick to road surfaces easily making them very slippery. Winds will be blowing around 15 to 25 primarily out of the east and visibility will be an issue as well as icy roads. Travel will be dangerous at best so make plans to stay put until it is safe to venture out.

Also with this wet, heavy snow the removal of it will be something to be careful with. Injuries and medical situations can easily arise if you’re not using the proper equipment or trying to over exert yourself.

This graphic above is the forecast snowfall amounts associated with this storm:

On the bright side…the snow should be great for snowballs and snowman building!