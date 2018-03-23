King Secures 199A Tax Fix for Grain Sales to Co-ops and Private Elevators

Congressman Steve King released the following statement after learning that House Appropriators had granted his request to fix the current disparity in the tax treatment of commodity sales to co-ops and private elevators. King’s requested fix was included in the final text of the House’s Omnibus Appropriations Bill. King was informed of the inclusion of the 199A fix in a message he received from House Majority Whip Steve Scalise thanking King for his work on the issue.

“I am pleased to announce that the spending bill fixes a mistake in the tax code that has unintentionally distorted commodity sales since January 1st,” said King. “The tax code should not be used to pick winners and losers, and the mistake in the law meant that those who choose to sell commodities to co-ops receive large tax advantages over those who choose to sell to private elevators. By fixing this mistake, we are putting choice back in the market and this competition will increase commodity prices.”

Background:

A mistake in the drafting of the recently enacted Tax Cuts and Jobs Act has unintentionally distorted the market for commodity sales by granting preferential tax treatment to individuals who choose to sell their grain to co-ops instead of to private elevators.

On March 13, Congressman King wrote Ways and Means Chairman Kevin Brady asking that the House Appropriators fix this mistake “as soon as possible.” King’s letter states:

“It is my position to bring both co-ops and private elevators to a revenue neutral level. My proposal would bring both co-ops and private grain elevators together so there is an equal incentive for farmers. This proposal does not pick winners and losers, but it does put choice back in the market.

Putting both co-ops and private grain elevators on equal footing is a simple, yet logical fix to this problem. It will help keep the market competitive and increase commodity prices—in a time when commodities are struggling. I hope this common sense proposal can help fix this problem soon to protect American businesses and farmers.”