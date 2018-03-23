International Fireworks Convention returns to Mason City August 4-10

The Pyrotechnics Guild International, Inc. (PGI) will return to the North Iowa Events Center August 4-10, 2018 with three evenings of spectacular public fireworks displays. “Thunder and Fire” will be presented on August 5, August 7, and August 10 as part of the 46th Annual Pyrotechnics Guild International Inc. (PGI) Convention. Mason City most recently hosted this convention in 2014.

“To be selected as host site for the 2018 PGI Convention is a tremendous honor,” said Jason Baumann, General Manager of North Iowa Events Center. “Leading industry experts across the globe will gather and deliver awe-inspiring public display events that are second to none. The art, choreography, energy, science and creativity carefully dedicated to each show presents a unique and thrilling quality of world-class entertainment you won’t want to miss.”

Throughout the week, convention delegates will attend technical seminars and classes. Only PGI members are granted access to the convention. However, the general public is invited to enjoy the stunning displays on show nights. Produced and executed by the planet’s elite pyrotechnic specialists, the remarkable ground and aerial fireworks are meticulously choreographed with music and special effects.

In addition to cutting-edge entertainment, this family-friendly event is estimated to attract nearly $2 million in visitor spending to Mason City and the North Iowa area. According to Lindsey James, Executive Director of Visit Mason City, more than 3,000 PGI members from around the world are anticipated to attend the seven-day event.

“The economic impact of this event is significant,” said James, “and the shows are truly incredible. More than 70% of the fireworks used in the shows are ground displays, thus the full breadth of the show can only be experienced inside the grandstands.”

Event tickets will be available online (www.NorthIowaEventsCenter.org) March 23, 2018. Tickets may also be purchased at the Mason City Visitor Information Center, located at 2021 4th Street SW, and North Iowa Events Center, located at 3700 4th Street SW, during regular business hours.