Hancock County Cities Agree to Draw Up a 28E Agreement Over County 911 Service Fees

The cities of Hancock County met on Thursday night in Britt to discuss a potential problem brought on by a change in fees by the county Board of Supervisors. The county wants to eventually equally share in the costs to operate the county 911 dispatch services. Those cities under a population of 500 won’t have to share in the equalization costs, but those above would if the new policy takes effect.

This year, the cost to operate the Hancock County 911 Emergency Dispatch Center is $379,060. Those costs are projected to go up to $388,210 in the next fiscal year budget and then up to $416,791 in fiscal year 2019.

This means that Britt would jump from $18,431 this year to $60,557 in 2019 in 911 dispatch fee payments to the county. Garner would balloon from $27,891 to $91,583 in 2019 for 911 dispatch services. Kanawha would go from $5,811 this year to $19,083 by 2019. Klemme would see a difference of $10,000 in the same time frame. Each mayor from these cities echoed the same feeling, their general funds can’t handle that kind of increase in expenses.

The Britt and Garner City Councils voted to ask the county to freeze any rate changes until a currently non-existent 28 E Sharing Agreement could be drafted and adopted. For Britt Mayor Ryan Arndorfer, the need for a sharing agreement was important so that proper allocations in funding could be made.

It was a common consensus among everyone that a 28E Agreement could be worked out within the 2018 Fiscal Year. This would be an important step in resolving a number of issues according to Garner City Administrator Randy Lansing.

Before an agreement could be drawn up, lawyers for each of the cities wanted a detailed breakdown of expenses in the budget for the 911 Dispatch Center. Emergency Services Director Andy Buffington said that the center is in the midst of a much needed update to better serve the county.

City officials from each of the towns represented at the meeting felt that the gathering was needed and Arndorfer felt they had made progress.

Despite the amount of work left to do on both the county and cities part, Buffington was positive an agreement would be reached soon.