Hancock County Is One of the First To Receive New Iowa Plates

The new license plate design picked by voters at this year’s Iowa State Fair will start showing up in a handful of counties including Hancock County in the next few weeks. Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) spokesperson, Andrea Henry, says the new plates went into production this week and will go out to the counties which need a new supply.

The plates will feature the new design, which is a reboot of the old plates, and will be made of a new material.

She says license plates are replaced for each vehicle very ten years.

Henry says if you don’t want to wait a long time for the new design, you can get it for a small fee.

The selection of the new plate design created some controversy in the state. The DOT created the design in house to save money and the three final designs were criticized as unimaginative, which prompted the DOT designer to speak up.