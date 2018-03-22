Hancock County Closing Several Streets for Repairs

The Hancock County Road Department is closing several roads and bridges for repairs in the coming days. The first of these is the bridge on 110th Street, east of Grant Avenue. That repair is expected to be done by the end of today.

The road crew will then turn to the bridge on 170th Street just east of Ash Avenue. Starting at noon today and continuing into Friday, minor repairs and patching will be done. The bridge and road should be open again by Friday night.

A third closing will take place on Monday beginning at 7am when the bridge on 225th, otherwise known as Highway 18 just west of Hutchins will close. Repairs and patching will be done to the bridge which is expected to open late Tuesday afternoon.

Those traveling any of these routes should plan for extra time or an alternative route.