Garner Business and Residents Should Beware of Two Scams

Garner residents and businesses should be aware of two scams that are plaguing the area. Garner Police are asking businesses in the city to be aware of male with a foreign accent making purchases on stolen credit cards over the phone. The credit card will appear to go through alright until your bank processes the transaction later. The card number will be rejected leaving the business with lost merchandise. The phone number linked with the most recent occurrence is (410) 384-8272. Chief Dodge is urging all businesses to use caution at all times when it comes to phone transactions.

Another Internal Revenue Service scam is plaguing the area too. This time, the “representative” over the phone claims to be with the IRS and is demanding payment for back tax debt which he claims you owe. In this case, a telephone number of (800) 915-4231 is used and appears on the caller ID. Those who try to call the number back find that the number is disconnected. Similar scams like these using fake caller ID fake numbers have been occurring in the north Iowa area. Police and IRS authorities urge you not to give out information when requested, especially credit card or Social Security numbers. The IRS already has the latter on file.

Anyone who is a victim of these calls, or suspects that they might be, should contact local law enforcement with the caller ID number in hand to aid officers in tracking the calls.