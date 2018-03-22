Ernst Applauds Passage of Bill to Combat Enabling of Sex Traffickers

Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) applauded Senate passage of H.R. 1865, the Allow States and Victims to Fight Online Sex Trafficking Act. This legislation clears the way for victims and states’ attorneys general to sue internet companies that enable sex trafficking. “Human trafficking is a horrendous crime that has no place in a civil society,” said Senator Ernst. “We simply cannot allow the dark corners of the internet to continue harboring this illicit activity. The passage of the Allow States and Victims to Fight Online Sex Trafficking Act is an overdue step in the right direction to hold those who have facilitated such shameful human markets accountable.” Senator Ernst is a co-sponsor of similar legislation known as the Stop Enabling Sex Traffickers Act (SESTA).