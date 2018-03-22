King: We Wrote Heartbeat Bill to Challenge Supreme Court on Abortion

Congressman Steve King is releasing video clips of comments he delivered yesterday on the floor of the House of Representatives in support of his legislation, HR 490- The Heartbeat Protection Act.

In his remarks, King discusses the current status of the federal Heartbeat Protection Act (HR 490) that he has introduced. In the course of the discussion, King explained his disappointment in the National Right to Life’s failure to support the legislation, especially since House Leadership has given them a “de facto veto.” National Right to Life is currently the major stumbling block to bringing King’s Pro-Life bill, cosponsored by 170 Members of Congress, to the floor for consideration. In this clip, King also explains the legislative and judicial strategy he is using to directly challenge the Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade decision.

Congressman King also retraced the history of our nation’s founding documents to show that the Framers had a reason for listing the Right to Life first in the order of our God-given liberties.

The full remarks also include King’s comments on the good work the Iowa Legislature is doing to advance a state level Heartbeat Bill, and his expectation that Governor Kim Reynolds will sign the bill if presented with the opportunity to do so.