Winnebago Industries See A Record 2nd Quarter

Winnebago Industries reports its best-ever second quarter. Net income for the Forest City-based motor home maker was 22-point-one million dollars, an increase of almost 45-percent compared to the same period a year ago. President and CEO Michael Happe says the second quarter marked another period of solid, consolidated results for the company.

Second quarter revenues for the motor home segment of the business were up one-and-a-half percent from the previous year, while the towable segment for the company was up over 55-percent with the combination of the Winnebago and Grand Design branded lines.

Happe says he’s proud of the significant progress the company has made in the towables segment of the industry in the 18 months since acquiring the Grand Design brand.

Winnebago reported revenue for the quarter rose over 26-percent to $468-point-3 million, up from $370-and-a-half million last year.