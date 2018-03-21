WIC Program Remains Strong in North Iowa

The North Iowa Community Action WIC Program is looking for more families in the nine county area who are eligible to participate in the Women, Infants, and Children Program. The program benefits those with certain low income households in Winnebago, Worth, Franklin, Kossuth, Floyd, Hancock, Butler, Cerro Gordo, and Butler Counties.

The WIC Program is a federally funded health and nutrition program according to Janelle Pansegrau with the Mason City office.

For those who are looking for assistance from WIC, there area number of benefits geared toward helping them.

Those who are interested in applying or learning more, should first contact (800) 657-5856 to make an appointment.