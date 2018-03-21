Logan Prescott is the MBT KIOW Prep of the Week for March 21, 2018

March 21, 2018 Karl Wooldridge Local & State Sports, Sports Comments Off on Logan Prescott is the MBT KIOW Prep of the Week for March 21, 2018

PREP OF THE WEEK MARCH 21 2018
This week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week is a sophomore at Lake Mills High School. Logan Prescott ran with the Bulldog Track team at last week’s Buena Vista indoor meet, and placed highly in 3 events. Prescott won the 60 meter dash in 7.46 seconds, finished 3rd in the 200 meter dash is 24.99 seconds, and ran a leg of the 4th place Distance Medley relay which finished in 4:04.52. Congratulations to Lake Mills sophomore Logan Prescott, this week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week.

 

Others considered:  Sam Snyder, Forest City Boys Track and Field; Seth Brock, Forest City Boys Track and Field;

Related Articles