Logan Prescott is the MBT KIOW Prep of the Week for March 21, 2018

PREP OF THE WEEK MARCH 21 2018

This week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week is a sophomore at Lake Mills High School. Logan Prescott ran with the Bulldog Track team at last week’s Buena Vista indoor meet, and placed highly in 3 events. Prescott won the 60 meter dash in 7.46 seconds, finished 3rd in the 200 meter dash is 24.99 seconds, and ran a leg of the 4th place Distance Medley relay which finished in 4:04.52. Congratulations to Lake Mills sophomore Logan Prescott, this week’s MBT KIOW Prep of the Week.

Others considered: Sam Snyder, Forest City Boys Track and Field; Seth Brock, Forest City Boys Track and Field;