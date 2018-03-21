Grassley Holds Hearing on Updating Violence Against Women Act

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley is chairing a Judiciary Committee hearing this (Tuesday) morning on what’s known as the Violence Against Women Act. That legislation was originally passed in 1994 and is due to be reauthorized soon. Grassley says the law was designed to better prevent crimes against women and to empower survivors.

One of the witnesses is Amanda Nguyen, who was sexually assaulted in Massachusetts in 2013.

That law guarantees victims of such crimes at the federal level have access to forensics and related exams and that the evidence is preserved. Nguyen launched a non-profit group called Rise, which is dedicated to preserving and furthering the rights of survivors.