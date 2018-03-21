Black Hills Energy Wants To Help Customers Manage Their Heating Bill

April 1 is an important date to observe as the end of the annual Iowa Winter Moratorium (cold weather rule), and rules governing payment arrangements, energy assistance and bill-related service interruptions change until next fall. This date is important to remember for any customer anticipating a budget crunch ahead with their bills.

Natural gas utility Black Hills Energy is encouraging any customer struggling with their budget to call the company to explore its billing options and payment plans. Black Hills Energy also provides contact information for local energy assistance agencies the company partners with, including the Iowa Community Action Association.

Customers are urged to call as soon as possible. “We want to help our customers all we can,” said Tracy Peterson, Black Hills Energy’s vice president of Iowa natural gas operations. “There are more payment options and assistance available to customers who call before their bill is past due.

Energy assistance agencies receive a portion of their funding from the Black Hills Cares program. “Black Hills Energy matches tax-deductible donations from employees and customers, and we forward the total to the local community action agency for distribution,” Peterson said.

Black Hills Energy provides space on its bills to allow customers to make an optional one-time or monthly donation to Black Hills Cares. Information on Black Hills Cares, energy assistance and all of the other energy solutions Black Hills Energy offers is available at www.blackhillsenergy.com or by calling Black Hills Energy toll-free at

888-890-5554.