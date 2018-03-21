Area Class A Football Schedules for 2018 and 2019

Here are the local Class A Football schedules for 2018 and 2019 as released by the Iowa High School Athletic Association:

Belmond-Klemme 2018 Schedule:
08/24 Eagle Grove
08/31 @Nashua-Plainfield
09/07 Southeast Valley
09/14 North Butler
09/21 @West Fork, Sheffield
09/28 @Bishop Garrigan, Algona
10/05 Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire
10/12 @North Union
10/19 West Hancock, Britt
2019 Schedule:
08/30 @Eagle Grove
09/06 Nashua-Plainfield
09/13 @Southeast Valley
09/20 @North Butler
09/27 West Fork, Sheffield
10/04 Bishop Garrigan, Algona
10/11 @Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire
10/18 North Union
10/25 @West Hancock, Britt


West Hancock, Britt 2018 Schedule:
08/24 Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
08/31 Emmetsburg
09/07 @Osage
09/14 @Forest City
09/21 Bishop Garrigan, Algona
09/28 North Union
10/05 @West Fork, Sheffield
10/12 Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire
10/19 @Belmond-Klemme
2019 Schedule:
08/30 @Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
09/06 @Emmetsburg
09/13 Osage
09/20 Forest City
09/27 @Bishop Garrigan, Algona
10/04 @North Union
10/11 West Fork, Sheffield
10/18 @Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire
10/25 Belmond-Klemme
Bishop Garrigan, Algona 2018 Schedule:
08/24 @Emmetsburg
08/31 Newman Catholic, Mason City
09/07 @Lake Mills
09/14 St. Edmond, Fort Dodge
09/21 @West Hancock, Britt
09/28 Belmond-Klemme
10/05 @North Union
10/12 West Fork, Sheffield
10/19 @Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire
2019 Schedule:
08/30 Emmetsburg
09/06 @Newman Catholic, Mason City
09/13 Lake Mills
09/20 @St. Edmond, Fort Dodge
09/27 West Hancock, Britt
10/04 @Belmond-Klemme
10/11 North Union
10/18 @West Fork, Sheffield
10/25 Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire


Central Springs 2018 Schedule:
08/24 North Union
08/31 @North Butler
09/07 West Fork, Sheffield
09/14 @Newman Catholic, Mason City
09/21 Postville
09/28 Starmont
10/05 @Nashua-Plainfield
10/12 South Winneshiek, Calmar
10/19 @Saint Ansgar
2019 Schedule:
08/30 @North Union
09/06 North Butler
09/13 @West Fork, Sheffield
09/20 Newman Catholic, Mason City
09/26 @Postville
10/03 @Starmont
10/10 Nashua-Plainfield
10/17 @South Winneshiek, Calmar
10/24 Saint Ansgar


Newman Catholic, Mason City 2018 Schedule:
08/24 Lake Mills
08/31 @Bishop Garrigan, Algona
09/07 Nashua-Plainfield
09/14 Central Springs
09/21 @Starmont
09/28 Postville
10/05 @Grundy Center
10/12 Saint Ansgar
10/19 @South Winneshiek, Calmar
2019 Schedule:
08/30 @Lake Mills
09/06 Bishop Garrigan, Algona
09/13 @Nashua-Plainfield
09/20 @Central Springs
09/26 Starmont
10/03 @Postville
10/10 Grundy Center
10/17 @Saint Ansgar
10/24 South Winneshiek, Calmar


North Union 2018 Schedule:
08/24 @Central Springs
08/31 St. Edmond, Fort Dodge
09/07 @MMCRU
09/14 Lake Mills
09/21 Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire
09/28 @West Hancock, Britt
10/05 Bishop Garrigan, Algona
10/12 Belmond-Klemme
10/19 @West Fork, Sheffield
2019 Schedule:
08/30 Central Springs
09/06 @St. Edmond, Fort Dodge
09/13 MMCRU
09/20 @Lake Mills
09/27 @Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire
10/04 West Hancock, Britt
10/11 @Bishop Garrigan, Algona
10/18 @Belmond-Klemme
10/25 West Fork, Sheffield


Saint Ansgar 2018 Schedule:
08/24 @West Fork, Sheffield
08/31 Osage
09/07 @Starmont
09/14 @Postville
09/21 Nashua-Plainfield
09/28 @Hudson
10/05 South Winneshiek, Calmar
10/12 @Newman Catholic, Mason City
10/19 Central Springs
2019 Schedule:
08/30 West Fork, Sheffield
09/06 @Osage
09/13 Starmont
09/20 Postville
09/26 @Nashua-Plainfield
10/03 Hudson
10/10 @South Winneshiek, Calmar
10/17 Newman Catholic, Mason City
10/24 @Central Springs


West Fork, Sheffield 2018 Schedule:
08/24 Saint Ansgar
08/31 Lake Mills
09/07 @Central Springs
09/14 @Nashua-Plainfield
09/21 Belmond-Klemme
09/28 @Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire
10/05 West Hancock, Britt
10/12 @Bishop Garrigan, Algona
10/19 North Union
2019 Schedule:
08/30 @Saint Ansgar
09/06 @Lake Mills
09/13 Central Springs
09/20 Nashua-Plainfield
09/27 @Belmond-Klemme
10/04 Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire
10/11 @West Hancock, Britt
10/18 Bishop Garrigan, Algona
10/25 @North Union

