Area Class A Football Schedules for 2018 and 2019

Here are the local Class A Football schedules for 2018 and 2019 as released by the Iowa High School Athletic Association:

Belmond-Klemme 2018 Schedule: 08/24 Eagle Grove 08/31 @Nashua-Plainfield 09/07 Southeast Valley 09/14 North Butler 09/21 @West Fork, Sheffield 09/28 @Bishop Garrigan, Algona 10/05 Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 10/12 @North Union 10/19 West Hancock, Britt 2019 Schedule: 08/30 @Eagle Grove 09/06 Nashua-Plainfield 09/13 @Southeast Valley 09/20 @North Butler 09/27 West Fork, Sheffield 10/04 Bishop Garrigan, Algona 10/11 @Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 10/18 North Union 10/25 @West Hancock, Britt

West Hancock, Britt 2018 Schedule: 08/24 Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 08/31 Emmetsburg 09/07 @Osage 09/14 @Forest City 09/21 Bishop Garrigan, Algona 09/28 North Union 10/05 @West Fork, Sheffield 10/12 Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 10/19 @Belmond-Klemme 2019 Schedule: 08/30 @Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 09/06 @Emmetsburg 09/13 Osage 09/20 Forest City 09/27 @Bishop Garrigan, Algona 10/04 @North Union 10/11 West Fork, Sheffield 10/18 @Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 10/25 Belmond-Klemme

Bishop Garrigan, Algona 2018 Schedule: 08/24 @Emmetsburg 08/31 Newman Catholic, Mason City 09/07 @Lake Mills 09/14 St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 09/21 @West Hancock, Britt 09/28 Belmond-Klemme 10/05 @North Union 10/12 West Fork, Sheffield 10/19 @Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 2019 Schedule: 08/30 Emmetsburg 09/06 @Newman Catholic, Mason City 09/13 Lake Mills 09/20 @St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 09/27 West Hancock, Britt 10/04 @Belmond-Klemme 10/11 North Union 10/18 @West Fork, Sheffield 10/25 Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire

Central Springs 2018 Schedule: 08/24 North Union 08/31 @North Butler 09/07 West Fork, Sheffield 09/14 @Newman Catholic, Mason City 09/21 Postville 09/28 Starmont 10/05 @Nashua-Plainfield 10/12 South Winneshiek, Calmar 10/19 @Saint Ansgar 2019 Schedule: 08/30 @North Union 09/06 North Butler 09/13 @West Fork, Sheffield 09/20 Newman Catholic, Mason City 09/26 @Postville 10/03 @Starmont 10/10 Nashua-Plainfield 10/17 @South Winneshiek, Calmar 10/24 Saint Ansgar

Newman Catholic, Mason City 2018 Schedule: 08/24 Lake Mills 08/31 @Bishop Garrigan, Algona 09/07 Nashua-Plainfield 09/14 Central Springs 09/21 @Starmont 09/28 Postville 10/05 @Grundy Center 10/12 Saint Ansgar 10/19 @South Winneshiek, Calmar 2019 Schedule: 08/30 @Lake Mills 09/06 Bishop Garrigan, Algona 09/13 @Nashua-Plainfield 09/20 @Central Springs 09/26 Starmont 10/03 @Postville 10/10 Grundy Center 10/17 @Saint Ansgar 10/24 South Winneshiek, Calmar

North Union 2018 Schedule: 08/24 @Central Springs 08/31 St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 09/07 @MMCRU 09/14 Lake Mills 09/21 Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 09/28 @West Hancock, Britt 10/05 Bishop Garrigan, Algona 10/12 Belmond-Klemme 10/19 @West Fork, Sheffield 2019 Schedule: 08/30 Central Springs 09/06 @St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 09/13 MMCRU 09/20 @Lake Mills 09/27 @Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 10/04 West Hancock, Britt 10/11 @Bishop Garrigan, Algona 10/18 @Belmond-Klemme 10/25 West Fork, Sheffield

Saint Ansgar 2018 Schedule: 08/24 @West Fork, Sheffield 08/31 Osage 09/07 @Starmont 09/14 @Postville 09/21 Nashua-Plainfield 09/28 @Hudson 10/05 South Winneshiek, Calmar 10/12 @Newman Catholic, Mason City 10/19 Central Springs 2019 Schedule: 08/30 West Fork, Sheffield 09/06 @Osage 09/13 Starmont 09/20 Postville 09/26 @Nashua-Plainfield 10/03 Hudson 10/10 @South Winneshiek, Calmar 10/17 Newman Catholic, Mason City 10/24 @Central Springs

West Fork, Sheffield 2018 Schedule: 08/24 Saint Ansgar 08/31 Lake Mills 09/07 @Central Springs 09/14 @Nashua-Plainfield 09/21 Belmond-Klemme 09/28 @Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 10/05 West Hancock, Britt 10/12 @Bishop Garrigan, Algona 10/19 North Union 2019 Schedule: 08/30 @Saint Ansgar 09/06 @Lake Mills 09/13 Central Springs 09/20 Nashua-Plainfield 09/27 @Belmond-Klemme 10/04 Graettinger-Terril/Ruthven-Ayrshire 10/11 @West Hancock, Britt 10/18 Bishop Garrigan, Algona 10/25 @North Union