Area Class 2A Football Schedules for 2018 and 2019

The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released High School football schedules for the next two years. Here are the local schedules in Class 2A:

Forest City 2018 Schedule: 08/24 Estherville Lincoln Central 08/31 @Spirit Lake 09/07 @Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 09/14 West Hancock, Britt 09/21 New Hampton 09/28 @Hampton-Dumont 10/05 @Clear Lake 10/12 Iowa Falls-Alden 10/19 @Crestwood, Cresco 2019 Schedule: 08/30 @Estherville Lincoln Central 09/06 Spirit Lake 09/13 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 09/20 @West Hancock, Britt 09/27 @New Hampton 10/04 Hampton-Dumont 10/11 Clear Lake 10/18 @Iowa Falls-Alden 10/25 Crestwood, Cresco

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 2018 Schedule: 08/24 @West Hancock, Britt 08/31 Humboldt 09/07 @Clear Lake 09/14 Osage 09/21 @Algona 09/28 Estherville Lincoln Central 10/05 Southeast Valley 10/12 @Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 10/19 @Spirit Lake 2019 Schedule: 08/30 West Hancock, Britt 09/06 @Humboldt 09/13 Clear Lake 09/20 @Osage 09/27 Algona 10/04 @Estherville Lincoln Central 10/11 @Southeast Valley 10/18 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 10/25 Spirit Lake

Algona 2018 Schedule: 08/24 @Humboldt 08/31 Hampton-Dumont 09/07 @Emmetsburg 09/14 Webster City 09/21 Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 09/28 @Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 10/05 @Estherville Lincoln Central 10/12 Spirit Lake 10/19 @Southeast Valley 2019 Schedule: 08/30 Humboldt 09/06 @Hampton-Dumont 09/13 Emmetsburg 09/20 @Webster City 09/27 @Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 10/04 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 10/11 Estherville Lincoln Central 10/18 @Spirit Lake 10/25 Southeast Valley

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 2018 Schedule: 08/24 Roland-Story, Story City 08/31 @Eagle Grove 09/07 Forest City 09/14 @Hampton-Dumont 09/21 @Southeast Valley 09/28 Algona 10/05 @Spirit Lake 10/12 Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 10/19 @Estherville Lincoln Central 2019 Schedule: 08/30 @Roland-Story, Story City 09/06 Eagle Grove 09/13 @Forest City 09/20 Hampton-Dumont 09/27 Southeast Valley 10/04 @Algona 10/11 Spirit Lake 10/18 @Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 10/25 Estherville Lincoln Central

Clear Lake 2018 Schedule: 08/24 @Osage 08/31 Waverly-Shell Rock 09/07 Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 09/14 @Mason City 09/21 Hampton-Dumont 09/28 @Crestwood, Cresco 10/05 Forest City 10/12 New Hampton 10/19 @Iowa Falls-Alden 2019 Schedule: 08/30 Osage 09/06 @Waverly-Shell Rock 09/13 @Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 09/20 Mason City 09/27 @Hampton-Dumont 10/04 Crestwood, Cresco 10/11 @Forest City 10/17 @New Hampton 10/25 Iowa Falls-Alden

Hampton-Dumont 2018 Schedule: 08/24 Southeast Valley 08/31 @Algona 09/07 @South Hardin 09/14 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 09/21 @Clear Lake 09/28 Forest City 10/05 @Iowa Falls-Alden 10/12 Crestwood, Cresco 10/19 @New Hampton 2019 Schedule: 08/30 @Southeast Valley 09/06 Algona 09/13 South Hardin 09/20 @Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 09/27 Clear Lake 10/04 @Forest City 10/11 Iowa Falls-Alden 10/18 @Crestwood, Cresco 10/25 New Hampton