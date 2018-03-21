Area Class 2A Football Schedules for 2018 and 2019

The Iowa High School Athletic Association has released High School football schedules for the next two years. Here are the local schedules in Class 2A:

Forest City 2018 Schedule:
08/24 Estherville Lincoln Central
08/31 @Spirit Lake
09/07 @Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
09/14 West Hancock, Britt
09/21 New Hampton
09/28 @Hampton-Dumont
10/05 @Clear Lake
10/12 Iowa Falls-Alden
10/19 @Crestwood, Cresco
2019 Schedule:
08/30 @Estherville Lincoln Central
09/06 Spirit Lake
09/13 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
09/20 @West Hancock, Britt
09/27 @New Hampton
10/04 Hampton-Dumont
10/11 Clear Lake
10/18 @Iowa Falls-Alden
10/25 Crestwood, Cresco


Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 2018 Schedule:
08/24 @West Hancock, Britt
08/31 Humboldt
09/07 @Clear Lake
09/14 Osage
09/21 @Algona
09/28 Estherville Lincoln Central
10/05 Southeast Valley
10/12 @Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
10/19 @Spirit Lake
2019 Schedule:
08/30 West Hancock, Britt
09/06 @Humboldt
09/13 Clear Lake
09/20 @Osage
09/27 Algona
10/04 @Estherville Lincoln Central
10/11 @Southeast Valley
10/18 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
10/25 Spirit Lake


Algona 2018 Schedule:
08/24 @Humboldt
08/31 Hampton-Dumont
09/07 @Emmetsburg
09/14 Webster City
09/21 Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
09/28 @Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
10/05 @Estherville Lincoln Central
10/12 Spirit Lake
10/19 @Southeast Valley
2019 Schedule:
08/30 Humboldt
09/06 @Hampton-Dumont
09/13 Emmetsburg
09/20 @Webster City
09/27 @Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
10/04 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
10/11 Estherville Lincoln Central
10/18 @Spirit Lake
10/25 Southeast Valley


Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 2018 Schedule:
08/24 Roland-Story, Story City
08/31 @Eagle Grove
09/07 Forest City
09/14 @Hampton-Dumont
09/21 @Southeast Valley
09/28 Algona
10/05 @Spirit Lake
10/12 Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
10/19 @Estherville Lincoln Central
2019 Schedule:
08/30 @Roland-Story, Story City
09/06 Eagle Grove
09/13 @Forest City
09/20 Hampton-Dumont
09/27 Southeast Valley
10/04 @Algona
10/11 Spirit Lake
10/18 @Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
10/25 Estherville Lincoln Central


Clear Lake 2018 Schedule:
08/24 @Osage
08/31 Waverly-Shell Rock
09/07 Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
09/14 @Mason City
09/21 Hampton-Dumont
09/28 @Crestwood, Cresco
10/05 Forest City
10/12 New Hampton
10/19 @Iowa Falls-Alden
2019 Schedule:
08/30 Osage
09/06 @Waverly-Shell Rock
09/13 @Garner-Hayfield-Ventura
09/20 Mason City
09/27 @Hampton-Dumont
10/04 Crestwood, Cresco
10/11 @Forest City
10/17 @New Hampton
10/25 Iowa Falls-Alden


Hampton-Dumont 2018 Schedule:
08/24 Southeast Valley
08/31 @Algona
09/07 @South Hardin
09/14 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
09/21 @Clear Lake
09/28 Forest City
10/05 @Iowa Falls-Alden
10/12 Crestwood, Cresco
10/19 @New Hampton
2019 Schedule:
08/30 @Southeast Valley
09/06 Algona
09/13 South Hardin
09/20 @Clarion-Goldfield-Dows
09/27 Clear Lake
10/04 @Forest City
10/11 Iowa Falls-Alden
10/18 @Crestwood, Cresco
10/25 New Hampton

 

