Area 8 Man Football Schedules for 2018 and 2019

March 21, 2018 Karl Wooldridge Local & State Sports, Sports Comments Off on Area 8 Man Football Schedules for 2018 and 2019

Here are the 8 man area football schedules for 2018 and 2019 as released by the Iowa High School Athletic Association:

North Iowa, Buffalo Center 2018 Schedule:
08/24 Harris-Lake Park
08/31 @Clay Central-Everly
09/07 Tripoli
09/14 @Northwood-Kensett
09/21 Dunkerton
09/28 @Rockford
10/05 Riceville
10/12 @Don Bosco, Gilbertville
10/19 @Janesville
2019 Schedule:
08/29 @Harris-Lake Park
09/05 Clay Central-Everly
09/13 @Tripoli
09/20 Northwood-Kensett
09/27 @Dunkerton
10/04 Rockford
10/11 @Riceville
10/18 Don Bosco, Gilbertville
10/25 Janesville

Northwood-Kensett 2018 Schedule:
08/24 Clay Central-Everly
08/31 @Harris-Lake Park
09/07 Dunkerton
09/14 North Iowa, Buffalo Center
09/21 @Riceville
09/28 @Don Bosco, Gilbertville
10/05 Janesville
10/12 Tripoli
10/19 @Rockford
2019 Schedule:
08/29 @Clay Central-Everly
09/05 Harris-Lake Park
09/13 @Dunkerton
09/20 @North Iowa, Buffalo Center
09/27 Riceville
10/04 Don Bosco, Gilbertville
10/11 @Janesville
10/18 @Tripoli
10/25 Rockford

 

Rockford 2018 Schedule:
08/24 @West Central, Maynard
08/31 Kee, Lansing
09/07 Don Bosco, Gilbertville
09/14 @Dunkerton
09/21 Janesville
09/28 North Iowa, Buffalo Center
10/05 @Tripoli
10/12 @Riceville
10/19 Northwood-Kensett
2019 Schedule:
08/29 West Central, Maynard
09/05 @Kee, Lansing
09/13 @Don Bosco, Gilbertville
09/20 Dunkerton
09/27 @Janesville
10/04 @North Iowa, Buffalo Center
10/11 Tripoli
10/18 Riceville
10/25 @Northwood-Kensett

