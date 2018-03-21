Area 8 Man Football Schedules for 2018 and 2019

Here are the 8 man area football schedules for 2018 and 2019 as released by the Iowa High School Athletic Association:
North Iowa, Buffalo Center 2018 Schedule: 08/24 Harris-Lake Park 08/31 @Clay Central-Everly 09/07 Tripoli 09/14 @Northwood-Kensett 09/21 Dunkerton 09/28 @Rockford 10/05 Riceville 10/12 @Don Bosco, Gilbertville 10/19 @Janesville 2019 Schedule: 08/29 @Harris-Lake Park 09/05 Clay Central-Everly 09/13 @Tripoli 09/20 Northwood-Kensett 09/27 @Dunkerton 10/04 Rockford 10/11 @Riceville 10/18 Don Bosco, Gilbertville 10/25 Janesville Northwood-Kensett 2018 Schedule: 08/24 Clay Central-Everly 08/31 @Harris-Lake Park 09/07 Dunkerton 09/14 North Iowa, Buffalo Center 09/21 @Riceville 09/28 @Don Bosco, Gilbertville 10/05 Janesville 10/12 Tripoli 10/19 @Rockford 2019 Schedule: 08/29 @Clay Central-Everly 09/05 Harris-Lake Park 09/13 @Dunkerton 09/20 @North Iowa, Buffalo Center 09/27 Riceville 10/04 Don Bosco, Gilbertville 10/11 @Janesville 10/18 @Tripoli 10/25 Rockford
Rockford 2018 Schedule: 08/24 @West Central, Maynard 08/31 Kee, Lansing 09/07 Don Bosco, Gilbertville 09/14 @Dunkerton 09/21 Janesville 09/28 North Iowa, Buffalo Center 10/05 @Tripoli 10/12 @Riceville 10/19 Northwood-Kensett 2019 Schedule: 08/29 West Central, Maynard 09/05 @Kee, Lansing 09/13 @Don Bosco, Gilbertville 09/20 Dunkerton 09/27 @Janesville 10/04 @North Iowa, Buffalo Center 10/11 Tripoli 10/18 Riceville 10/25 @Northwood-Kensett