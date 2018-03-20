Winnebago Supervisors To Discuss Drainage District 103

The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors will meet this morning beginning at 9am by first wearing in the new Winnebago County Attorney, Kelsey Beenken. She takes over for Adam Sauer who is now an Associate District Court Judge primarily working out of Mason City. In addition to her new role, Beenken is already exploring the opportunity of working as a part time assistant prosecutor for Worth County, a role that Sauer had as well.

The board will then begin looking into work on Drainage District 103. The district has acreage which has not been incorporated into it, so the board will hold a public hearing immediately following the swearing in ceremony regarding annexation of the acreage. If there isn’t significant objection from the public, the board may approve the annexation report and move on to another public hearing. This one will deal with reclassifying Drainage District 103 which will incorporate the new acreage and establish new levies. Like the first hearing, if the public does not offer significant objections, the board may opt to approve the reclassification.

Other drainage matters will be addressed by both Rick Hopper and the Winnebago County Auditor’s Office. Hopper will review a report on drainage District 11 with the board while the Auditor’s Office will review recent petitions and current projects. One of those projects is in Joint Drainage District 39-37. The board is looking at a possible completion date of May 1st, 2018.

The board heard last week from an employee who was considering early retirement and took up a one time offer from the county to do so. Applicants were encouraged to apply before a set deadline which has since past. However, the employee asked the board if he could delay his early retirement until next year. Many employees in the room felt that this would be unfair considering that some of the applicants for early retirement were not being given the same opportunity to hold off retirement for a year.

The board tabled the matter, citing that a discussion needed to be had whereby the county would continuously offer early retirement packages without any application deadlines. Supervisor and Chairman Mike Stensrud thought it would be in the best interest of all employees with the county and save the county money as well too. The issue will be brought up today at the meeting along with the fate of the employees’ year long delay request.