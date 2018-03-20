Waldorf Volleyball Adds Talented Middle Blocker from California, Libero from Wisconsin to Roster

Already back on the hardwood for spring practice in preparation for the upcoming season, the Warrior volleyball program also is preparing with moves off the court.

In preparation for a strong fall, and future seasons on the court, Waldorf head coach Bri Ebenhoe is pleased to announce the signing of a pair of prolific players each to a Letter-of-Intent who will to join the Warriors in the fall of 2018 as freshmen.

Adding depth at the net for Waldorf will be 6-foot-1 middle blocker Emily Stolpp from Hesperia High School in Hesperia, Calif.

“Emily is a great addition to our Warrior family,” Ebenhoe said. “She has been a great defensive presence in the middle for her high school and club teams, and has a lot of potential to continue growing as an athlete.”

Providing a boost in the back row is 5-4 libero Channing Manske from Black River Falls High School in Black River Falls, Wis.

“Channing is bringing passion and fearlessness to our Warrior team,” Waldorf’s coach said. “She has an immense love for the game, and that drives her to work hard to not only improve her own skills, but those of her teammates.”

Both led their respective teams as seniors, with Stolpp recording 35 solo blocks and 28 block assists for a team-best 63 total blocks in 69 sets for the Scorpions, while Manske made a team-high 501 digs in 99 sets for her Tigers.

Stolpp, who also played club volleyball for the High Desert Starlings, added 105 kills as a senior team captain at Hesperia.

A two-year starter, the talented middle blocker has recorded 116 blocks and 197 kills in her three-year varsity high school career, which has spanned 197 sets on the court.

“Volleyball has been my consistent happiness over the last six years,” Stolpp said, adding, “I am very excited to continue playing and growing as a player and person.

“The coaches and players (at Waldorf) are so friendly and made me feel like this is the school for me,” she added. “I’m excited to be a part of a small-town, family environment while studying and playing the sport I love.”

Ebenhoe added of the California product: “She is a perfect fit for Waldorf and our team, and will be a great representative of our community over the next four years.”

Manske is a talented multi-sport student-athlete who earned All-Coulee Conference honors playing infield in softball, and earned All-Coulee Conference honors in volleyball this past fall. She also played basketball for one season at Black River Falls.

A two-year starter for the Tigers in volleyball, who played club volleyball for the VHawk Extreme team, Manske recorded 671 digs in 176 sets in her high school career, and was a dynamic serving force with 338 ace serves in her career.

Away from the court she also was a star in the classroom, earning Academic All-State volleyball honors.

“Having the opportunity to continue playing the sport I love and continue my academics means the world to me,” Manske said. “I believe playing volleyball in college will help me prepare for my life beyond college because life is about competition.

“I chose Waldorf University because of the people,” she added. “Everyone was so kind and welcoming.

“The coaches here at Waldorf believed in me and that had a huge impact in my decision to come play athletics here. Everyone that I have met here has been passionate about not only their job, but also the university that they represent.”

Ebenhoe added of Manske: “She will be a tremendous positive energy in our gym and we are excited to have her with us for the next four years.”