Spring Officially Begins Today. So Why the Snow?

The calendar says today is the first day of spring but it won’t look or feel much like it in Iowa. Meteorologist Allan Curtis, at the National Weather Service, says much of the state’s western third will be seeing snowflakes fly as spring arrives.

Spring will officially arrive at 11:15 AM Central time today but temperatures won’t be very springlike for a while yet.

Kids who love winter weather who want to have one last snowball fight or cobble together a snowman will have to act quickly.

Some Iowans are already seeing green tulip and daffodil chutes emerge from the cold ground and that tender vegetation could get nipped.

