Outdoor Skills Training to Take Place at Pilot Knob State Park

Many people do not know what to do in the event of an emergency when you need to keep yourself warm and safe in the outdoors. The rangers at Pilot Knob State Park are about to change that for those who want to learn survival techniques or working with limited supplies and tools. Ranger Michael Strauser explains.

Those who participate are going to learn a wide range of outdoor skills that are sometimes needed when supplies run short or there is an emergency situation. One of those is how to handle cutting equipment.

Then there is the question of keeping warm especially on cool spring or fall evenings and nights. There is also the issue of being able to at least cook something.

Other items include water purification, knots, and basic shelter ideas.

Participation is limited to 12 and they will open the program up to youth ages 12 and up. Adults are strongly encouraged to participate too. According to Strauser, due to the limited availability, registration is required.