King Seeks Full Funding to “Build The Wall!”

Congressman Steve King is releasing the text of an appropriations letter he sent today to Homeland Security Subcommittee Chairman John Carter and Ranking Member Lucille Roybal-Allard. In the letter, King requests a FY 2019 appropriation of $18 billion to fully construct a wall on the US-Mexico border. King’s letter was co-signed 5 by House colleagues: Paul Gosar, Louie Gohmert, Mo Brooks, Matt Gaetz, and Jody Hice. The $18 billion request in the letter matches what President Trump has asked Congress to provide for this important border security project.

The letter reads:

The Honorable John Carter The Honorable Lucille Roybal-Allard

Chairman Ranking Member

Subcommittee on Homeland Security Subcommittee on Homeland Security

2006 Rayburn House Office 2006 Rayburn House Office

Washington, DC 20515 Washington, DC 20515

Dear Chairman Carter and Ranking Member Roybal-Allard,

As you begin work on the fiscal year (FY) 2019 Homeland Security Appropriations Bill, I urge you to fund the construction of a physical border wall on the United States-Mexico border at a minimum level of $18 billion.

Adequate funding for the border wall is essential because it satisfies a clear mandate that the American people gave this government to uphold. If Congress does not fully appropriate the amount the Trump Administration has requested in order to complete the entirety of wall construction, it will send a clear message to the people that politicians are playing games with the will of the people.

At a FY 2019 funding level of $18 billion, the program will be able to fulfill the President’s entire request for the cost of construction of the border wall. By appropriating the full cost in advance, there will be no question that the government plans to secure our border. Funding the wall is the most important appropriation to improving our border security, keeping our promises, and signaling to would-be criminals that America has the will to enforce her laws.

I urge you to support this funding level for a minimum of $18 billion for the full construction of the border wall along the US-Mexico border. Thank you for your consideration.

Sincerely,

Steve King

Member of Congress

Paul A. Gosar, D.D.S.

Member of Congress

Louie Gohmert

Member of Congress

Matt Gaetz

Member of Congress

Mo Brooks

Member of Congress

Jody Hice

Member of Congress