4H Members Return From Washington Enriched

Last week, 4H members from the Worth County area visited Washington, D. C. and Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. They toured a number of historic locations and the National Air and Space Museum. Many of them came away with memories, impactful moments, and a greater knowledge of their country and its people.

According to Dennis Johnson, ISU Extension Specialist in Worth County, the group came away mentally enriched by the experience.

Some of the students were impressed with the monuments dedicated to those who shaped the nation. Nathan Hannemann found the Lincoln Memorial particularly impressive.

Others, like Bianca Singlestad, saw the past, the present, and the future of the nation in Washington.

For her, and for the others there, this was something that no textbook could deliver.

4H students who may be interested in taking the trip next year, should contact Dennis Johnson or the 4H specialist in their county.