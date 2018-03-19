Worth County Board to Meet Today

The Worth County Board of Supervisors will meet this morning beginning at 9am with a discussion on general road maintenance. The board will hear from the County Engineer on the state of secondary roads and review any repairs or roadwork being currently being done.

The board will then turn to drainage matters. They will discuss the current state on projects involving Drainage Districts 23, 7,8, 18, and 68. They will also get an update on the intended start date on Drainage District 21 West Main.

The board may discuss the current vacancy on the County Eminent Domain Compensation Commission. They may consider an appointment to the vacancy or table the matter for another meeting.

The board will meet in the Worth County Courthouse in Northwood.