Lake Mills City Council To Review July Jubilee Plans Tonight

The Lake Mills City Council will meet this evening beginning at 7pm in the Council Chambers of City Hall. The council will first hear about a Winnebago Industries Lease Proposal before hearing turning the floor over to Michael Birchem of Renner and Birchem. the company regularly performs audits for are cities and Lake Mills is no exception. They will hear about the audit done on the Lake Mills Enterprise Funds which ended on December 31st, 2017.

The council will also hear from Susanne Gerlach of Public Finance Management on the current financials and possible water and sewer rate increases.

The council will then look at the upcoming preparations for the July Jubilee Celebrations. They may grant permission the use of city property for the July Jubilee Street Dance and Beer Garden. They will be briefed on the parade route and the need for portable restrooms during the event.

The city will also review the need to purchase a dump truck for the street department and they will set a date and time for a public hearing on the 2018 Urban Renewal Amendment through Resolution 18-12.