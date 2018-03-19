Hancock County Board to Review Budgets and Drainage

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors will meet this morning to first approve a liquor license for the Hancock County Speedway and to approve a payroll change. The board will meet in the Supervisors Room of the Hancock County Courthouse in Garner.

Around 9:15am, the board will review a corrective crop damage report for Drainage District 6 and its’ Lateral 4. Drainage matters will also be discussed later in the form of considering bids and awarding of the Drainage District 1 and 2 project. That work will consist of Laterals 5, 10, and 11 which are all cleanouts and repairs. Another matter will be considering an alternative drainage attorney for the Galls Creek petition which was files with the county.

The board will hold a Public Hearing beginning at 9:30am on two amendments to the current fiscal year budget which will cover additional spending. The public is invited to voice their opinion during the hearing.