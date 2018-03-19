Ernst, Wagner Lead Colleagues in Call for Strengthened Protections for Most Vulnerable in International Negotiations

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) and Congresswoman Ann Wagner (MO-2) led 28 of their colleagues in a letter to United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, urging the United States Mission to the United Nations (USUN) to ensure this Administration’s commitment to pro-life values is upheld in all international negotiations. The members applauded President Trump’s executive action to protect life through enacting the Protecting Life in Global Health Assistance plan (PLGHA), and called on Ambassador Haley’s team to “fight to keep sexual and reproductive health terms out of international agreements”, and instead replace these terms “with explicit health programming items, such as maternal health and HIV/AIDS treatment and prevention.” In closing, the members pledged to Ambassador Haley their “support and assistance in promoting a U.S. foreign policy that protects the lives of the most vulnerable.”