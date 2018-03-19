Backfill Money To Local Cities and Counties Needs to End Says Upmeyer

The legislature’s top Republican says state payments to north Iowa cities and counties to make up for reduced local property taxes are likely to end soon.

That’s House Speaker Linda Upmeyer, a Republican from Clear Lake. Upmeyer voted for the 2013 bill that ordered a 10% reduction in commercial property tax assessments in cities and counties.

Cities and counties are getting $150 million dollars from the State of Iowa this year to compensate for the reduced commercial property tax rates state officials approved five years ago. City officials say this year’s $150 million state payment isn’t covering all the lost local tax revenue and, if the state payments end, local government services will be cut. Upmeyer says it’s time to begin lowering the amount of money the state is sending to local governments because the state has other spending priorities.

Governor Kim Reynolds and Jack Whitver, the new Senate GOP leader, have expressed similar sentiments about phasing out these state payments to cities and counties.

In December, Governor Reynolds said she wants city and county officials to be involved in the negotiations about how and when the payments end.

For local governments such as Winnebago County which has already weathered one budget crunch this past year, this loss of over $400,000 could mean significant tax increases to make up the difference. One estimate was nearly a 6% increase according to one supervisor and that is not something they want to do. Winnebago County Auditor Karla Weiss stated in an Open Forum during the last supervisors meeting that the public has to get in touch with their representatives and Senators in Des Moines to push them to continue sending money to the county.

Winnebago County will see $431,058 in backfill money this coming fiscal year. Worth County will receive $418,222.50. Hancock County is set to get $117,034. Kossuth will get $129,623. Cerro Gordo County will get $449,096 in backfill money from the state this year. The Winnebago County portion is used to help pay for the wind generation units in the county. Those units are supported by Tax Increment Financing monies. Winnebago County used the backfill money in the spirit of the law for which it was intended, to help develop business and industry in the county. Now with that money possibly being cutoff, area taxpayers will have to pay for Iowa legislators actions to cut commercial property taxes.