Naig Wants Local Student Artwork for the “From Farm to You” Calendar

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig encouraged students from Iowa to submit artwork to be considered for inclusion in the “From the Farm to You” calendar. The calendars are distributed by the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship at the Iowa State Fair and include artwork that emphasizes the connection between the production of Iowa’s farmers and the products used by people every day.

“These calendars do a great job of showcasing Iowa agriculture to the visitors at our booths during the Iowa State Fair. The creativity and artistic ability of these students help educate fairgoers about where their food comes from,” Naig said.

Students of all ages are invited to submit artwork. Pictures should be drawn using only black lines on plain white paper, 8 ½ by 11 inches. The pictures should not be colored. They can be submitted to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, Calendar Kids, 502 E. 9th St., Des Moines, IA 50319.

Drawings must be received by May 1, 2018 to be considered.

Students whose artwork is selected to be in the calendar will be recognized during the Iowa State Fair. An electronic version of the current calendar can be seen at http://www.iowaagriculture.gov/press/pdfs/2017/FarmToYouCalendar2017.pdf.