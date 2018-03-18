Burns Sentenced on Possession Charges

March 18, 2018 AJ Taylor Local News, News Comments Off on Burns Sentenced on Possession Charges

Alexander Burns of Forest City, pled guilty to “Possession of a Schedule 1 Controlled Substance-First Offense (Marijuana),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on November 22, 2017.  Burns was granted a deferred judgment and ordered to pay a $315.00 civil penalty, applicable surcharges and court costs.  Burns was placed on probation for 1 year to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.  Burns was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations.