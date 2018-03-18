Burns Sentenced on Possession Charges

Alexander Burns of Forest City, pled guilty to “Possession of a Schedule 1 Controlled Substance-First Offense (Marijuana),” a serious misdemeanor, stemming from an investigation by the Forest City Police Department on November 22, 2017. Burns was granted a deferred judgment and ordered to pay a $315.00 civil penalty, applicable surcharges and court costs. Burns was placed on probation for 1 year to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office. Burns was ordered to obtain a substance abuse evaluation and follow through with all treatment recommendations.