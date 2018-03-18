Area Soybean Farmers Can Sweeten Honeybee Survival

A major endeavor is underway in the U.S. to educate soybean farmers about helping save honeybees. The Honey Bee Health Coalition has unveiled a management plan for growers.



Adam Dolezal, assistant professor at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, did the research for the report. He says several factors have led to massive bee die-offs, including pesticide use and loss of habitat, but farmers can help reverse that.

Recommendations for farmers include spraying fields at night when bees are less active, avoiding pesticide application during bloom time and determining where hives are located around the farm. Only Illinois grows more soybeans than Iowa.



Soybeans are one of the top U.S. crops, second only to corn. In 2017, Iowa farmers planted 10-million acres of the world’s most economically important bean.



Because 75 percent of the nation’s bees spend their summers in the upper Midwest, Chris Hiatt, vice president of the American Honey Producers Association, recommends commonsense guidelines to keep bees healthy.

The decline in honeybee populations is linked to pests and disease, poor nutrition, hive management and exposure to pesticides.