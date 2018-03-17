The Battlefield of Gettysburg Gives Worth County 4H Travelers Pause

The most famous battlefield in the Civil War cost over 7,000 soldiers their lives, or they were captured, injured, or listed as missing in action. Gettysburg was the site of General Robert E. Lee’s second invasion of the north. He was repulsed on the Cemetery Ridge in what is known as Pickett’s Charge and was forced to withdraw. The Union lost 3,155 soldiers in the battle. The Confederacy lost 3,903 soldiers. In all, 7, 058 men died in the battle, over 33,000 are injured, and roughly 10,800 were listed as missing or captured.

For Haydn Moore of the Worth County 4H group traveling to see these historic sites in Washington, D. C. and Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, the site of the battlefield and other items associated with the epic battle was a powerful moment.

Moore talked about the experience with KIOW News Director A. J. Taylor.