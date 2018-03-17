Party Goers, They’ll Be Watching You This Weekend

Today is St. Patrick’s Day and area law enforcement agencies plan to increase their presence on north Iowa roads and highways with a Special Traffic Enforcement Project or STEP. Iowa State Patrol trooper John Farley says St. Patrick’s Day is a common day to see an increase of intoxicated drivers on the highways and especially when the holiday falls on a weekend.

Farley says people who’re stopped for drunk driving often say they had no choice but to drive themselves. He says that’s not true.

He says the STEP program provides extra funding to put more troopers on the road.

Troopers and other officers will be looking for drunk drivers and other violations throughout the weekend.