NORTH IOWA OUTDOORS: Monarch Habitat Goals Are Set

A coalition of groups called the Iowa Monarch Conservation Consortium is hoping to devote hundreds of thousands of acres of Iowa land to become habitat for the butterfly. Professor Steve Bradbury, in Iowa State University’s Department of Natural Resource Ecology and Management, says the plan is to guide the implementation of a voluntary, statewide conservation effort based on the best available science.

Other targets for habitat range from agricultural land to road right-of-ways. Bradbury says the group recognizes the vital importance of Iowa’s farmland to industries including corn, soybeans and livestock.

The orange-and-black insects are a key factor in providing pollination services to agriculture that are estimated to be worth $3 billion dollars a year. The Iowa Monarch Conservation Strategy calls for establishing between 480,000 and 830,000 acres of monarch habitat statewide by 2038.

The plan calls for the planting of up to 188 million new milkweed plants in Iowa over the coming two decades. Milkweeds are where monarchs exclusively lay their eggs. Studies are finding populations of monarchs across the continent have dropped as much as 80% in the past 20 years. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has until June of 2019 to determine whether the monarch should be listed under the Endangered Species Act.