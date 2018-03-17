NORTH IOWA OUTDOORS: Is Dynamic Pricing in the Future for State Parks

A bill eligible for debate in the Iowa Senate would let state officials charge varying camping and lodging fees at state parks. Senator Dan Dawson of Council Bluffs says it would allow officials to employ “dynamic pricing.”

Dawson envisions varying fees for lodging and camping spots within a state park.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources oversees the state’s parks, reserves and forests. There are more than 47-hundred campsites within those state-owned properties.

Another senator suggests say state officials might opt for two-nights-for-one pricing specials during the early spring and late fall to attract more off-season campers. The bill got unanimous approval in the Senate Ways and Means Committee on Wednesday.