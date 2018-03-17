Ernst Votes to Relieve Small Businesses, Community Banks and Credit Unions from Harmful Regula

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) issued the following statement after voting in favor of the bipartisan Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, and Consumer Protection Act, which rolls back burdensome regulations imposed by the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act on community banks and credit unions: “Our credit unions and community banks are an invaluable part of Iowa’s economy, supporting the entrepreneur looking to start their own business, a family looking to buy their first home, and the family farm in need of new equipment ahead of harvest. According to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, community banks provide nearly half of all small business lending and agricultural loans in the United States, making them an integral part of many Iowan’s financial security and success. “Unfortunately, the Dodd-Frank Act has hamstrung our community banks and credit unions with regulations. The law’s one-size-fits-all approach hinders their ability to provide financial assistance to their neighbors in the community. I am glad to see this bipartisan legislation take important steps to relieve our credit unions and community banks from some of Dodd-Frank’s burdensome regulations, so these financial institutions can focus on supporting our communities.”